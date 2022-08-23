Jannat Mirza new video goes viral

Jannat Mirza new video goes viral

Articles
Advertisement
Jannat Mirza new video goes viral

Jannat Mirza new video goes viral

Advertisement

Jannat Mirza, a popular TikToker, is one of the stars with whom fans have fallen head over heels, and her huge fan base can’t stop obsessively following her.

The 21-year-old is stunningly beautiful and has a captivating social media feed that keeps her fans interested. She has gotten everyone interested in her adventures, and now she rules the hearts of people.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Jannat Mirza (@jannatmirza_)

Advertisement

This time, Jannat wowed her fans with a new video in which she looked beautiful. However, it was the captions that got people on the internet talking.

Jannat Mirza’s first movie, Tere Bajre Di Rakhi, which just came out in Lollywood, was her first time on the big screen.

 

Advertisement

Catch all the Entertainment News, Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story