Japanese dancers perform Kahin Aag Lage Lag Jaave; Watch viral

  • The viral video was a huge hit on the internet.
  • Over a million people have seen the video of the dancers in India salwar-kameez.
  • Two people in traditional dress dance to Kahin Aag Lage Lag Jaave.
Two Japanese dancers dancing to Bollywood music went popular online. Two people dancing in traditional clothing to Kahin Aag Lage Lag Jaave. The dancers are dressed in outfits that match in colour, and they move so well. Over a million people have seen the video. The viral video was a huge hit on the internet.

In the now-famous video, you can see how well the Japanese dancers move to this classic Bollywood song. The dancers did a great job with the steps.

 

The comments show that the dance video was a huge hit on the web. “You both look so gorgeous in these Indian salwar kameez, and your dance is so graceful and a little bit naughty. Simply love it. “Lots of love from India,” wrote one user.

“This is a Bollywood song that is Epic! Another user said, “You girls look beautiful in these frock suits.”

