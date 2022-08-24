Kinza Hashmi provides her bestie with an entire new look

Kinza Hashmi and Saboor Aly are two of the best actresses in the world. They are both the best things to come out of Pakistan’s showbiz industry. These top actresses are known for doing a lot of bridal and formal photoshoots and having hit movies right after each other. Every time, these beautiful actresses give us a lot of reasons to fall in love with their looks.

Not only are they both great actresses, but they are also fast friends and are often seen having a great time together. Here, we’re going to see the strangest video of these two friends who are sisters. This video is getting shared all over social media, and we love how close they are. Kinza Hashmi is putting on makeup on her best friend Saboor Aly to see how well she does it.

Sara Salon and Spa is where the video was shot. Kinza Hashmi posted this video on Instagram for her fans to see. We laughed out loud at the caption because it was so funny. Kinza wrote that Saboor was forced to sit in that chair, and it was a lot of fun for her to work her magic on her beautiful face. This fast-paced video shows for sure that Kinza Hashmi is a pro at makeup. She keeps her own makeup pretty light and natural.

Kinza never wears make-up that is too much. Her stand-out features are her pink cheeks and strawberry-pink lips. Fans can’t get enough of her beautiful, glowing skin and fresh face. We just want more of her. Watch this video of Saboor and Kinza having fun.

