Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Trending
  • Kinza Hashmi stuns everyone with glimpses of her gamorous look
Kinza Hashmi stuns everyone with glimpses of her gamorous look

Kinza Hashmi stuns everyone with glimpses of her gamorous look

Articles
Advertisement
Kinza Hashmi stuns everyone with glimpses of her gamorous look

Kinza Hashmi stuns everyone with glimpses of her gamorous look

Advertisement

Kinza Hashmi  fans are always in for some breathtaking glimpse of their idol. The actress is very active on social media and keeps posting pictures of her day-to-day activities. Kinza makeup artist  shared the mesmerising video on instagram.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Nau Man (@nauman_makeup_artist)

Advertisement

Her swag and style are worth a look in a red and black colored coat, slays like a black beauty and black jeans. She is wearing boots with her entire look which completes her look. In this video, Kinza is seen posing and flaunting her style. Fans are very fond of these pictures of her on social media.

Earlier, wears  light make-up and stand-out features are her pink cheeks and strawberry-pink lips. Fans can’t get enough of her beautiful, glowing skin and fresh face. We just want more of her.

Also Read

Clip of Saboor Aly’s recent haircut has gone viral; watch
Clip of Saboor Aly’s recent haircut has gone viral; watch

Saboor Aly is known for being a bubbly girl in Lollywood. The...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Keke Palmer reveals she's expecting first baby on SNL
Keke Palmer reveals she's expecting first baby on SNL
Ayushmann Khurrana opens up on his early success
Ayushmann Khurrana opens up on his early success
Tabu opens up about her career success in 2022, calls it ‘eventful,
Tabu opens up about her career success in 2022, calls it ‘eventful,
Will Smith REVEALS what Rihanna ‘LOVED’ the most about Emancipation
Will Smith REVEALS what Rihanna ‘LOVED’ the most about Emancipation
Jesse James denies cheating on pregnant wife
Jesse James denies cheating on pregnant wife
King Charles' Coronation Crown Begins
King Charles' Coronation Crown Begins
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story