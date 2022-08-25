Kinza Hashmi stuns everyone with glimpses of her gamorous look

Kinza Hashmi fans are always in for some breathtaking glimpse of their idol. The actress is very active on social media and keeps posting pictures of her day-to-day activities. Kinza makeup artist shared the mesmerising video on instagram.

Her swag and style are worth a look in a red and black colored coat, slays like a black beauty and black jeans. She is wearing boots with her entire look which completes her look. In this video, Kinza is seen posing and flaunting her style. Fans are very fond of these pictures of her on social media.

Earlier, wears light make-up and stand-out features are her pink cheeks and strawberry-pink lips. Fans can’t get enough of her beautiful, glowing skin and fresh face. We just want more of her.

