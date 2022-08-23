Kittens dancing to Charlie Puth melts our hearts; Watch

  • News
Do you know if it is possible to witness kittens dancing in unison? If you haven’t, watch this clip. Three cats dance in perfect harmony in an Instagram video. Netizens love the clip, and you may too.

Cats Doing Things, an Instagram page, posted the video. The page has 1.5 million people following it on Instagram, and its bio says that every cat thinks it is the best Instagram page. “Dancers first, cats second,” says the caption that goes with the video. The cute video by TikTok user khimcy1128 shows three kittens dancing in time to Charlie Puth’s song “Left and Right.”

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Cats Doing Things (@catsdoingthings)

Since it was shared yesterday, the video has been watched more than 3.7 million times and liked more than 24,000 times. People even wrote what they thought about it in the comments section because of the share.

Someone said, “Should’ve gone with the “Night at the Roxbury” theme.” Someone else wrote, “That grey one looks like my girl Kitty Minaj!” A third shared, “When ‘dad’ is a Kapellmeister.” “That’s what our boys do while they wait to eat,” someone wrote on Instagram. “That’s amazing,” said someone else.

