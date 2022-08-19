LinkedIn post regarding a man’s wife’s cancer battle. Internet weeps

Zahara had stage 2 invasive ductal carcinoma, highly malignant breast cancer that was fast growing.

LinkedIn user shared a touching story about his wife’s cancer battle. his wife, has Stage 2 Invasive Ductal Carcinoma, a malignant breast cancer. Babar dedicated this message to his wife’s valiant cancer battle and to all their supporters. He provided some lessons learned along with his long note.

“6th Jan 2022, we found a lump on my wife’s chest. 2 weeks, countless hours of waiting in hospital lobbies, meeting numerous oncologists and breast surgeons and a million scans later, our world turned upside down. Zahra had stage 2 invasive ductal carcinoma, highly malignant breast cancer that was fast growing. More than a sense of dread, there was anxiety and confusion before we internalised the fact that the battle was yet to come. But this was also when we made a decision-one where we would not let cancer run the narrative,” he wrote in his post.

Advertisement

“This article is about more than just cancer. Zahra had a full-time job and a business that was starting to grow, and I was starting a new job. We were in the middle of this, right in the middle of the storm. Both of us would go through big mental and physical changes because of the treatment plan. From moving out of our house and in with my in-laws (because she would need more care as she fought the disease) to getting our scans and appointments done right away. Diet, sleep and self-nourishment became important like never before,” he added.

Zahara was unaffected by her diagnosis. Cancer didn’t stop her from running her cheesecake business or working. She didn’t let her realities influence her life. She kept her job (despite taking a break) and continued giving value to brands. Her cheesecake business exploded. Her social media presence quadrupled, revenues skyrocketed, and she became a “household name” all from her bed. He called it a lesson in fighting with grace.

Having supportive family and friends at work makes the battle easier. “Support is another lesson.” Families, friends, work teams. We found generosity from friends and strangers. A reminder of the world’s goodness. Her manager told her to return in whatever role so she could continue working, offering her every option. She didn’t feel rushed at the office. Kind words from her coworkers kept her going, he said.

embedpost slug=”elephant-calf-reunited-with-herd-watch-viral/”]