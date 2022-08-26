Little girl running to her grandparents goes viral; watch amazing reaction

A video of grandparents meeting their grandchildren at the airport.

More than 3 million people watched the video.

A woman put the video on Instagram.

Grandparents and grandchildren have a special bond that can’t be found anywhere else. It’s always fun to watch videos of old people playing with their grandchildren. Just like this touching video of two grandparents meeting their grandchildren at the airport.

A woman put the video on Instagram. At the beginning of the video, there’s some text that gives the clip some background. “Point of view: Flying home and running into the arms of your grandparents.” The video then shows a little girl running toward her grandparents, who are standing outside with their arms open, waiting for their grandchildren.

The video was posted by the user with a long description. She said, “POV: Flying home and your grandparents are waiting at the airport to give you the snuggles you’ve dreamed of.”

“I’m so grateful for these moments and I want to savor each one. Life is short. I’m going to spend as much time with my parents as I can. We live 1,300 miles away so that means we fly back and forth as much as we can, and we are so privileged to be able to do so. It’s worth it every time,”” she continued.

More than three million people watched it. Several people posted comments with heart emoticons after watching the touching video. One of the people on Instagram said, “Next Wednesday, I’ll become a grandmother. I can’t even begin to tell you how excited I am about it.” “Speaking for grandmothers, we love those times!! So glad you can do that!!! “said someone else. A third said, “What a blessing!”

