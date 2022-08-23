Lollywood celebrities creates suspense thrillers on internet

Tipu Sharif and Mishi Khan Discuss the Advantages of Being Single
In response to this question, all of the guests took turns speaking...
Pakistani celebrities giving some major suspense thrillers on internet that has been taking a toll on its already struggling for 2nd September. Everybody on the internet is curious to know as celebrities revealed in a recent video “kuch bhi hosakta hai.”
Watch here,
Advertisement
AdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
Instagram are full of suspense posts and celebrities too, are in high spirits with sharing videos and photos emblematic of their love for upcoming month. Dressed in western attires, and messages of hope.
Earlier, Pakistanis were celebrating 75 years of Independence amid a deepening political crisis that has been taking a toll on its already struggling economy. In spite of the myriad of issues, many have come together to rejoice the feeling of living in a free state with renewed zeal and fervour.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.