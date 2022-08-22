Maaz Safder Shares soulful vlog from Umrah trip

You may have all heard Maaz Safder’s story, in which he was seen in a pretty scary state when he said that his brother was robbed in front of their house and the thieves got away with money and passports. The family was getting ready to do Umrah, but his brother went out to change money, which led to an unbelievable event.

Maaz Safder’s story got a lot of attention on social media, and he even added that the thread should have something else but not passports. One of his fans emailed him and said that he was crazy for telling thieves to keep doing their work. Maaz also sent people who got hurt an apology.

Now finally the family is performing Umrah and Allah SWT has blessed them with this opportunity. There are also his wife, his parents, and some of his other siblings. Maaz is taking a lot of his fans on this important trip. These beautiful pictures are really making us wish we could have this chance. People are giving him a hard time, as they always do, for showing off at this holy place.

People think he shouldn’t do this and should learn more about ethics and how to treat these sacred places with respect. Everyone in this family is so happy. We love these pictures so much. We’re sending out some pretty pictures. Have a look.

Advertisement

Also Read Ayeza Khan enjoys pool party with her kids, watch video Ayeza is in the United States with her family, and her alluring...