Man sipped beer through hot dog straw

There is a lot of weird stuff on the internet, and you may all know this by now. You never know what you’ll find on social media, and this incredibly popular video shows that. In the short video, you can see a man at a baseball game using a hot dog as a straw. You did read that correctly.

The user posted the now-famous video on Instagram. In the short video, a man who isn’t named pokes a hot dog with a straw from both ends. Next, he put the hot dog in a beer glass and drank the beer through the hot dog. And no, we are not kidding.

The video got more than 3 million views online, and people all over social media were confused by it.

A user wrote, “I wish I could go back in time and not watch this.”

Another person said, “Damn. Genius idea.”

