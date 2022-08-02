Marina Khan criticizes the producers of ‘Yaara Vey’ for not paying her fees

Marina Khan gets angry at her film’s producers
Marina Khan faced a non payment plague issues The producers of her...
KARACHI — Marina Khan, a veteran Pakistani actress, has harshly criticised the producers of the upcoming film Yaara Vey for failing to pay the full amount that they had promised to pay her.
The movie will come out on September 16, 2022, and the main characters are Sami Khan, Aleeze Nasser, and Faizan Khawaja. The story is about a love triangle.
Khan wrote on Instagram, I am VERY UPSET that this movie is being released as I was NOT paid by the producers the full amount they promised me. Also they kept delaying the contract signing”.
Advertisement
AdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
“So technically if I wanted I could probably put a stay order on the release, but I am lazy and frankly don’t give a rat’s ass any more. To the producers of this film, all I can say is SHAME on you,” she added.
The official trailer for the movie came out last month. It was made by Beeline productions.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.