Mathira Slams Kiran Tabeir For Feeling Offended Being Compared

The actress from “Fiza/Shiza” took offence to what was said and attacked the person on social media.

She was hurt when her fans asked her why.

someone on social media called the twin sister of actress Kiran Tabeir Mathira. Advertisement

Why do some people think Mathira is bad? That’s also what Naagin star wants to know. Recently, someone on social media called the twin sister of actress Kiran Tabeir Mathira. The actress from “Fiza/Shiza” took offence to what was said and attacked the person on social media for “insulting her.”

“Being compared to me is not a swearing or a bad word,” Mathira writes. “If you think that then it’s your head.”

The model and actress, who is 30 years old, was hurt when her fans asked her why people think she is a bad person.

On the other hand, Kiran chose not to answer Mathira, but she did answer the people who commented on her posts in a roundabout way. She has stopped people from commenting on her post for now.

Advertisement

“Don’t compare me to anyone else,” Kiran concludes her message.

Mathira Mohammad is a model, dancer, TV hostess, singer, and actress from Pakistan and Zimbabwe. The TV host, who is 30 years old, is the daughter of a former politician in Zimbabwe. She is the host of the Bol Network show Insta Show right now.

The 30-year-old has made a name for herself as an entertainer, starring in TV shows and music videos. She is known for being one of the most controversial and outspoken celebrities. Love her or hate her, the Naagin star isn’t afraid to say what she thinks and isn’t afraid of online trolls who attack her.