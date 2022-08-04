Mathira Slams Sadia Imam For Getting Surgeries

Mathira made fun of veteran actress Sadia Imam.

Javeria was quick to make fun of what Mathira said.

Mathira is known for getting Botox to stay in shape.

Mathira Mohammad, who goes by the name Mathira, is a model, dancer, TV hostess, singer, and actress from Pakistan and Zimbabwe. She has been the host of a few TV shows and has been in music videos. She is known for her Item songs in the Indian Punjabi movies Main Hoon Shahid Afridi and Young Malang.

We’ve seen celebrities want to change themselves into perfect people by getting lots of surgeries. As soon as they step foot in the industry, they feel a lot of pressure to fix their flaws and be perfect. We’ve seen a lot of celebrities get nose jobs, body jobs, or lip jobs. But they don’t do well very often. Most of them fail, like Hania Aamir, Zahid Ahmed, and others, and they have to spend a lot of money to fix the mistake. Mathira made fun of veteran actress Sadia Imam not too long ago. She made fun of Imam for getting bad Botox and told her to stop getting it in the future.

The rude things Mathira said about Javeria Saud, who was on her show, made her very uncomfortable. Javeria was quick to make fun of what Mathira said. “Look who’s talking!” said Javeria.

Mathira is known for making rude comments and being criticized for being rude to women.

She often makes fun of women in the business world for how they look or what they do. She had also questioned Minal in the earlier days for copying Kylie Jenner’s Insta story!

The Zimbabwean model told Minal not to copy other people’s statuses but to write about what she ate for breakfast, even if it was “anda paratha.”

Even though Mathira is known for getting Botox to stay in shape.