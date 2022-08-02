Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Trending
  • Merub Ali reacts for getting trolled on her weight
Merub Ali reacts for getting trolled on her weight

Merub Ali reacts for getting trolled on her weight

Articles
Advertisement
Merub Ali reacts for getting trolled on her weight

Merub Ali reacts for getting trolled on her weight

Advertisement
  • Merub Ali became famous in a very short amount of time.
  • People loved her drama serials and her acting skills.
  • The Sinf e Aahan star has a lot of fans.
Advertisement

Merub Ali became famous in a very short amount of time. The beauty quickly made a name for herself in the industry, as people loved her drama serials and her acting skills.

The Sinf e Aahan star has a lot of fans, but there are also people who don’t like them. This time, people didn’t like the actress because of her weight.

Someone who doesn’t like her said under her photo that she needs “3 drips.” The Parisian star replied, “So you get them yourself. Why are you talking about it here?”

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Merub Ali (@meruub)

Advertisement

Merub Ali’s first job was in the new ARY Digital drama Sinf-e-Aahan, which has gotten a lot of attention because it stars Sajal Aly, Syra Yousuf, Yumna Zaidi, and Kubra Khan, among others.

Also Read

Asim Azhar and Meerub Ali share Eid Pictures
Asim Azhar and Meerub Ali share Eid Pictures

Asim Azhar and  Meerub Ali celebrated Eidul Adha with their families and...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Amna Ilyas faces criticism for controversial selfie
Amna Ilyas faces criticism for controversial selfie
Hania Aamir celebrated her 26th birthday with friends
Hania Aamir celebrated her 26th birthday with friends
BTS Jimin opens about missing band member Jin
BTS Jimin opens about missing band member Jin
Camilla 'barely moves' in public without 'glancing at' King Charles III
Camilla 'barely moves' in public without 'glancing at' King Charles III
Wahaj Ali and Bilal Saeed dance together at a wedding
Wahaj Ali and Bilal Saeed dance together at a wedding
John Legend feels
John Legend feels "happy" to change his daughter's diapers
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story