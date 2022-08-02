Merub Ali reacts for getting trolled on her weight

Asim Azhar and Meerub Ali share Eid Pictures
Asim Azhar and Meerub Ali celebrated Eidul Adha with their families and...
Merub Ali became famous in a very short amount of time. The beauty quickly made a name for herself in the industry, as people loved her drama serials and her acting skills.
The Sinf e Aahan star has a lot of fans, but there are also people who don’t like them. This time, people didn’t like the actress because of her weight.
Someone who doesn’t like her said under her photo that she needs “3 drips.” The Parisian star replied, “So you get them yourself. Why are you talking about it here?”
Merub Ali’s first job was in the new ARY Digital drama Sinf-e-Aahan, which has gotten a lot of attention because it stars Sajal Aly, Syra Yousuf, Yumna Zaidi, and Kubra Khan, among others.
