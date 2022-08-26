Advertisement
Michigan's giant slide shut down after viral video; watch

Michigan’s giant slide shut down after viral video; watch

Michigan’s giant slide shut down after viral video; watch

Michigan’s giant slide shut down after viral video; watch

  • The giant slide in a park in Detroit, Michigan, was shut down on the same day it opened.
  • It appears that the cost to ride the slide is only one dollar.
  • but due to the fact that it has a perilous slope, users of social media immediately took notice.
The giant slide in a park in Detroit, which is the largest city in the state of Michigan in the United States, was shut down on the same day it opened because children who attempted to go down it were being launched into the air.

“We’ll be making some changes to the speed that users have been slowing down to today. “Hopefully, after we make a small change, we’ll be back up and running, and the slide will be slower so people can enjoy it more,” the theme park announced the closure on its Facebook page early on Saturday morning. Since Friday, the slide has been out of commission.

It appears that the cost to ride the slide is only one dollar, but due to the fact that it has a perilous slope, users of social media immediately took notice of it. As a result, users swamped the comments section of the post that announced the temporary closure of the slide for “readjustments.”

