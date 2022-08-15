Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Trending
  • Mira Sethi’s most enchanting looks catch attention: View pictures
Mira Sethi’s most enchanting looks catch attention: View pictures

Mira Sethi’s most enchanting looks catch attention: View pictures

Articles
Advertisement
Mira Sethi’s most enchanting looks catch attention: View pictures

Mira Sethi’s most enchanting looks catch attention: View pictures

Advertisement

Mira Sethi’s beautiful and stunning looks never miss a chance to take our breath away. She’s a fashionista for sure, and she knows how to pull off these glam but classy looks. She looks perfect and elegant in everything she wears, from western clothes to sarees. Mira Sethi is often made fun of for wearing outlandish clothes, and it’s amazing that she doesn’t care.

This article is going to be really interesting because we’re going to show you some great pictures of Mira Sethi, and we’re pretty sure you’re going to have a serious crush on her. Most of the time, Mira wears stylish sarees with deep necklines. She sends us these pictures to make us swoon over how beautiful she is.

She got in trouble a few days ago because she shared some pictures. In these pictures, she can be seen smoking. People gave her a hard time for making it a regular thing. Mira Sethi and Ali Sethi are both doing really well in their fields. We don’t know how she manages to look so great and amazing. Mira is very talented and has been in a number of plays, so it’s hard to say which one is our favourite. She has some of the best acting skills in the world.

View here;

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by Pakistan Showbiz (@showbizzpakistaniofficial)

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Pakistan Showbiz (@showbizzpakistaniofficial)

Advertisement

You wouldn’t be wrong to say that she is beautiful and smart. On social media, her pictures from trips with her husband are getting a lot of attention. Here, we’re going to share some of them, and it’s clear that keyboard warriors are critiquing and trolling her posts.

Also Read

Mira Sethi latest photographs cause controversy
Mira Sethi latest photographs cause controversy

Mira Sethi, a Pakistani actress and writer, is on vacation in Barcelona,...

Advertisement

Catch all the Entertainment News, Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
After saving herself, Ariana Grande said,
After saving herself, Ariana Grande said, "I almost died"
Hailey Bieber limits her social media comments after Selena Gomez drama
Hailey Bieber limits her social media comments after Selena Gomez drama
Shazam! Fury of the Gods character posters revealed, tease unfair battle ahead
Shazam! Fury of the Gods character posters revealed, tease unfair battle ahead
Maisie Williams of Game of Thrones has broken up with her boyfriend
Maisie Williams of Game of Thrones has broken up with her boyfriend
Mehwish Hayat mesmerizing at Doha Jewellery & Watches Exhibition
Mehwish Hayat mesmerizing at Doha Jewellery & Watches Exhibition
Minal Khan shares fan moment with cricket stars 
Minal Khan shares fan moment with cricket stars 
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story