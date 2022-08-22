Mom cooks delicious lunch for Golden Retriever ; Watch viral

Golden Retriever, asked for a fancy snack.

His owner made him “Aloo Tikkis”

Over 75,000 people have liked the video.

Pet owners are always happy to cheer up their dogs and cats with treats. Mango, a cute Golden Retriever, was hungry for something delicious lunch. The dog’s owner gave in to his request and made him dog-friendly “Aloo Tikkis.” The video of this moment, which was posted on Instagram, is also making a lot of noise.

The video was posted on an Instagram page for a Golden Retriever named Mango. The page is called mangothehappydoggo. The dog’s Instagram bio says that he is a “Pawfessional toy destructor” and the “Official taste master of momma’s cooking.” He is also on Instagram to try to change how dog food is made. “Do you think I’m spoiled, or do you think I deserve all this love?” Read the video’s description, which has hashtags like #homemadedogfood, #dogfoodrecipe, and #dogfoodie.

The video starts with a shot of Mango and the words, “What happened when I told my mom I wanted a fancy snack.” As the video goes on, his mom makes dog-friendly “Aloo Tikkis” with mashed, boiled potatoes, chickpeas, tofu, and cumin seeds. She makes the dish and loves giving it to Mango. At the end of the video, the message says that people should only take in pets if they’re willing to treat them like they’re part of their own family.

Since it was shared four weeks ago, over 75,000 people have liked the video. Several people have also said something about it.

“Baby is eating a lot of protein and carbs,” someone wrote with several emoticons. “Definitely deserves all the love and more,” said a second person, using a heart emoticon. “I completely agree with what was said last. You should only bring them home if you’re ready to treat them like family “She put up a third.

