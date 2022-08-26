Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Trending
  • Mom places her head on her child’s lap to observe him; watch
Mom places her head on her child’s lap to observe him; watch

Mom places her head on her child’s lap to observe him; watch

Articles
Advertisement
Mom places her head on her child’s lap to observe him; watch

Mom places her head on her child’s lap to observe him; watch

Advertisement
  • this video that went viral on Instagram is just one example!
  • A mom puts her head on her child’s lap to see what he does.
  • Several Instagram users commented on the video and gave extra tips.
Advertisement

Laying on mom’s lap is the best thing in the world for a child. Ever wonder what it would be like if things were the other way around? This video that went viral on Instagram is just one example! In the video, a mom puts her head on her child’s lap to see what he does.

A woman named Rachel Flowers put the video on Instagram. It opens with a piece of text that gives the clip more meaning. “I’m sitting on the lap of my 3-year-old to see what he does.” In the cute video, the child also scratches his mom’s head and calls her a baby. The video was posted by the user with a long description. She said, “How to raise a gentle, sensitive and kind boy: Model it to him and to those around you. He’ll notice. He’ll do the same.” “Let him feel his feelings. Try not to just say “stop” when he’s crying (I know that’s hard). Acknowledge his feelings and tell him that it’s okay to feel them. You can do this and still hold your boundary. Give him many opportunities to spread kindness and learn gentleness. Any other tips put them down below! she further said

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Rachel Flowers (@thesefourflowers)

Advertisement

Since it was posted in July, more than nine million people have watched it and one million people have liked it. Several Instagram users commented on the video and gave extra tips. One user said, “Well, mine is 3 too, and he often asks me to sleep on his lap so he can treat me the way I treat him.” Someone else wrote, “What a nice kid! This video is a real treasure.” “Sweet boy. I love seeing moms and kids get along. When I was young, my mom always called me her bodyguard “spoke for the third.

Also Read

Goldendoodle visiting children’s hospital has gone viral; Watch
Goldendoodle visiting children’s hospital has gone viral; Watch

The dog meets sick kids and gives them high-fives and hugs. More...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story