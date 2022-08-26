Mom places her head on her child’s lap to observe him; watch

this video that went viral on Instagram is just one example!

A mom puts her head on her child’s lap to see what he does.

Several Instagram users commented on the video and gave extra tips.

Laying on mom’s lap is the best thing in the world for a child. Ever wonder what it would be like if things were the other way around? This video that went viral on Instagram is just one example! In the video, a mom puts her head on her child’s lap to see what he does.

A woman named Rachel Flowers put the video on Instagram. It opens with a piece of text that gives the clip more meaning. “I’m sitting on the lap of my 3-year-old to see what he does.” In the cute video, the child also scratches his mom’s head and calls her a baby. The video was posted by the user with a long description. She said, “How to raise a gentle, sensitive and kind boy: Model it to him and to those around you. He’ll notice. He’ll do the same.” “Let him feel his feelings. Try not to just say “stop” when he’s crying (I know that’s hard). Acknowledge his feelings and tell him that it’s okay to feel them. You can do this and still hold your boundary. Give him many opportunities to spread kindness and learn gentleness. Any other tips put them down below! she further said

Since it was posted in July, more than nine million people have watched it and one million people have liked it. Several Instagram users commented on the video and gave extra tips. One user said, “Well, mine is 3 too, and he often asks me to sleep on his lap so he can treat me the way I treat him.” Someone else wrote, “What a nice kid! This video is a real treasure.” “Sweet boy. I love seeing moms and kids get along. When I was young, my mom always called me her bodyguard “spoke for the third.

