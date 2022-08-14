The much-anticipated Pakistani magnum opus “The Legend of Maula Jatt” by Bilal Lashari will come out in October, and a new poster has been released.

The Punjabi-language film is a remake of Yunus Malik’s 1979 cult classic “Maula Jatt.” It stars Fawad Khan (“Ms. Marvel”) as Maula Jatt and Mahira Khan (“Superstar”) as Mukkho.

Hamza Ali Abbasi plays Noori Natt in the film, which has one of the biggest budgets in the history of Pakistani movies. Humaima Malik plays Daro, Faris Shafi plays Mooda, and Gohar Rasheed plays Makha.

The movie “The Legend of Maula Jatt” is made by Encyclomedia, which is run by Ammara Hikmat, and Lashari Films.

Fawad shared the poster on Twitter and also said when the movie would come out. He wrote, “Opening in theatres on October 13, 2022.”

It’s important to note that “Neelofar,” which stars Fawad and Mahira, is also expected to come out this year in December, close to Christmas.

