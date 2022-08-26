Multi-colored Mandarin duck has mesmerized internet viewers; watch

Advertisement
  • These ducks are a symbol of love and fidelity.
  • The Mandarin duck has a unique, and fancy coat of feathers.
  • Almost 1.2 million views and more than 27,000 likes.
A viral video of a rare multi-colored Mandarin duck has mesmerized internet viewers. When the short video was posted on Twitter, it got almost 1.2 million views and more than 27,000 likes.

“A male mandarin duck, this is their magnificent breeding plumage as they do moult into less vibrant colours out of season,” what the post’s title said.

“These ducks are a symbol of love and fidelity in some countries as they are monogamous, life partners,” it further stated.

Since it was shared, the clip has been all over the internet. People on social media are going crazy over the wonderful Mandarin duck, which has orange feathers and a purple chest.

One person wrote, “Wow, it doesn’t even look real! Beautiful!” “This is a truly amazing and beautiful creature,” said someone else.

A third said, “This has to be the most beautiful bird I’ve ever seen because of how colourful it is.” “The more you watch these Mandarin Ducks, the more you learn about them,” said the fourth person.

The Mandarin duck has a unique, fancy coat of feathers, and it builds its nest in trees. Mandarin ducks are seen as a married couple in Chinese culture, so they are seen as a symbol of love between a man and a woman.

The bird is from East Asia, but there are now large groups of them all over Western Europe. In its breeding range, it likes to live along the edges of rivers and lakes, where there are thick, bushy forests. Plants and seeds are what they eat.

Their numbers have dropped by a lot in China and Russia because their habitats have been destroyed.

