Muneeb Butt opens up to Minal Khan’s story fiasco

Minal Khan had a difficult week after it was revealed by internet users that she had stolen Kylie Jenner’s Instagram story and put it under her own name. Actor Muneeb Butt recently opened up about what he feels about social media trolls.

She became popular on social media, where people were making fun of her and exposing her for fabricating a lifestyle, Now Minal posted another story on her Instagram story. Netizens pointed out that it was taken from Pinterest. Recently in an interview, Muneeb Butt recalled how everyone in their family reacted to Minal Khan’s story fiasco.

Muneeb added, “Everyone was sharing memes and were enjoying on her trending story, We all shared in our whatsapp family group and made a laughter out of it. He also says she uploaded the picture unintentionally, as their was no specific thinking related to that picture that people are thinking that she is going to make a fake story it was just a random picture which made rounds on internet.”

Earlier, Minal gives a shut up call to netizens by saying, “It’s my Instagram I will post whatever I like. And it’s my life I will live however I like. Yes I have Pinterest and many other apps. Yes I like these kind of pictures. And yes I will keep posting. Can you do something about it? I will wait bro.”

