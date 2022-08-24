Nadia Afgan revealed, she never watches any of her dramas

Nadia Afgan, an actress, just said that she has never seen her rom-com show or any of her other dramas. Three years after the last episode aired, Suno Chanda is still a fan favourite, and Shahana Batool is still remembered by viewers and people on social media.

Afgan posted on Instagram a TikTok fan edit about her character Shahana Batool, a Punjabi woman who is the mother of Farhan Saeed’s Arsalan Jamshed.

“You may be surprised to hear this, but I’ve never seen Suno Chanda. Just little bits and pieces. None of my dramas get watched. When a director asks me if I want to look at what I’ve done after a scene, I always say yes. I always say no. I always try to do my best, but I never see the results. I laughed when I saw this clip today. And this was the first time I thought Shahana wasn’t so bad. I think I did a pretty good job of it,” she wrote.

Then, Afgan thanked everyone who had shown her “so much love and respect.” She said that even though the second season came out in 2019, three years ago, her followers and fans still send her “lovely messages” in her DMs.

“I must have done something right to be loved and appreciated so much. I feel very low. “Thank you,” she said to wrap up.

Advertisement

When the drama first came out in 2018, Afgan’s comedic role was a fan favourite. Her way of saying lines and her energy were the main things that made the show funny.

Suno Chanda is about Arsalan (Saeed) and Ajiya (Iqra Aziz), who couldn’t be more different from each other. Arsalan is a traditional Punjabi munda who likes to take it easy and has no desire to improve himself. Ajiya, on the other hand, is a young woman who wants to get ahead in her career and is eager to study business in London. Their dying grandfather forced them to get married when they were young, and they fight like cats and dogs to get out of their marriage. But as they spend more time together, they start to like each other.

Also Read Naimal Khawar looks gorgeous in recent clicks Naimal is a beautiful Pakistani actress. She shared her new breathtaking clicks...