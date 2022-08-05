Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Nadia Hussain recommends regular blood tests

Nadia Hussain recommends regular blood tests

Articles
Advertisement
Nadia Hussain recommends regular blood tests

Nadia Hussain shares beauty hack to minimize face pores

Advertisement
  • Nadia Hussain shares her personal thoughts.
  • Model observed some unexpected physical changes.
  • She learned what’s missing from her diet.
Advertisement

Nadia Hussain shares her personal thoughts. The model observed some unexpected physical changes and got them examined out. She learned what’s missing from her diet and wants others to be conscious of their bodies so they may take better care of themselves.

She discussed her struggles with Instagram followers on Tuesday. She stated in the caption, “A special message for all the women (and males!!! ): Please keep obtaining blood tests to monitor your body! Many symptoms are caused by shortages or changes in biological systems. Consult a doctor regularly.”

The model indicated she’s lacking in thyroid, vitamin D, iron, and vitamin B12, which keep the metabolism active. In their deficiency, your metabolism slows, causing weight gain, weariness, irritability, and sadness. Hussain takes vitamin D, thyroxine, iron, and B12.

she said, “Actually, I’ve been pretty regular with my vitamins and supplements but for the past year and a half I had been slacking. All of a sudden now these changes have happened. So I really wanted to give a message to all the women out there — please get a blood test to check for all these things — whether you have anaemia or some deficiency. These tests, such as a liver function test, cholesterol test, urine and kidney function test, you should be getting done regularly.”

Hussain hopes she’ll start feeling better eventually with a regular dose of medication. “Normally I’m very energetic but during exercise I [have been] thinking I really really have to push myself. So this is my message for all the women out there, please keep getting blood tests done and keep a check on your body to understand what’s going on inside. Sometimes we think we’re gaining weight because of our diet but there could definitely be a lot of deficiencies in your body as well,” she added.

Also Read

Nadia Hussain Shares Tips For Glowing Skin
Nadia Hussain Shares Tips For Glowing Skin

Nadia Hussain is an entrepreneur with her own salon, a makeup line, and...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Meghan Markle is expecting her third child
Meghan Markle is expecting her third child
Jongho of the K-pop group Ateez was followed while being broadcast live
Jongho of the K-pop group Ateez was followed while being broadcast live
Plans of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are 'spectacularly backfiring'
Plans of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are 'spectacularly backfiring'
Harry and Meghan Markle are parodied as liberal America
Harry and Meghan Markle are parodied as liberal America "turning against" them
Erin Holland allures PSL fans with stylish outfit
Erin Holland allures PSL fans with stylish outfit
7th Faiz Festival happening in Lahore
7th Faiz Festival happening in Lahore
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story