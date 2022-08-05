Nadia Hussain recommends regular blood tests

Nadia Hussain shares her personal thoughts.

Nadia Hussain shares her personal thoughts. The model observed some unexpected physical changes and got them examined out. She learned what’s missing from her diet and wants others to be conscious of their bodies so they may take better care of themselves.

She discussed her struggles with Instagram followers on Tuesday. She stated in the caption, “A special message for all the women (and males!!! ): Please keep obtaining blood tests to monitor your body! Many symptoms are caused by shortages or changes in biological systems. Consult a doctor regularly.”

The model indicated she’s lacking in thyroid, vitamin D, iron, and vitamin B12, which keep the metabolism active. In their deficiency, your metabolism slows, causing weight gain, weariness, irritability, and sadness. Hussain takes vitamin D, thyroxine, iron, and B12.

she said, “Actually, I’ve been pretty regular with my vitamins and supplements but for the past year and a half I had been slacking. All of a sudden now these changes have happened. So I really wanted to give a message to all the women out there — please get a blood test to check for all these things — whether you have anaemia or some deficiency. These tests, such as a liver function test, cholesterol test, urine and kidney function test, you should be getting done regularly.”

Hussain hopes she’ll start feeling better eventually with a regular dose of medication. “Normally I’m very energetic but during exercise I [have been] thinking I really really have to push myself. So this is my message for all the women out there, please keep getting blood tests done and keep a check on your body to understand what’s going on inside. Sometimes we think we’re gaining weight because of our diet but there could definitely be a lot of deficiencies in your body as well,” she added.

