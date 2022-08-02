Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Naseebo Lal wows fans with his performance

Naseebo Lal wows fans with his performance

Articles
Advertisement
Naseebo Lal wows fans with his performance
Advertisement
  • Naseebo Lal, one of the most famous singers in Pakistan, recently did a live show.
  • She is a Pakistani folk singer who primarily sings in Saraiki.
  • She also took part in traditional Pakistani shows on stage.
Advertisement

Naseebo Lal, one of the most famous singers in Pakistan, recently did a live show in Birmingham. There, she and her son put on a great show together that set the stage on fire. The audience went crazy for their melodramatic voices.

Naseebo Lal is a Pakistani folk singer who primarily sings in Saraiki, Punjabi, Urdu, and Marwari languages. She also took part in traditional Pakistani shows on stage. The singer made his first appearance in Coke Studio season 9. Groove Mera, her song with Aima Baig and Young Stunners, is a huge hit. In season 14 of Coke Studio, the singer wins over the crowd with her beautiful voice in the song “Tu Jhoom,” which she sings with the legendary Abida Parveen.

She is currently touring the world with her heart-stopping performances in live concerts. Recently, the Groove Mera singer and his son are giving a show in Birmingham. With his smooth voice, he is sure to become famous soon.

During a live show in Birmingham, fans went crazy when they saw the famous singer and her son perform together on stage. Their love of music won the hearts of everyone there. Watch the video clip down below.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by DIVA Magazine Pakistan (@divamagazinepakistan)

Advertisement

Also Read

Naseebo Lal goes viral by her Naina Lagiyan Barishan video with Sarmad
Naseebo Lal goes viral by her Naina Lagiyan Barishan video with Sarmad

Naseebo Lal singing Naina Lagiyan Barishan quickly gained popularity on social media....

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Machine Gun Kelly reportedly
Machine Gun Kelly reportedly "was electrified" while performing at Super Bowl
Prince Harry under fire for selling his life story on ‘installments’
Prince Harry under fire for selling his life story on ‘installments’
Candace Cameron expresses excitement for comeback with
Candace Cameron expresses excitement for comeback with "Full House" clan
Bigg Boss 16: Rohit Shetty picks Shalin Bhanot as the first Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 participant
Bigg Boss 16: Rohit Shetty picks Shalin Bhanot as the first Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 participant
Prince Harry criticized for not ‘confronting’ Queen over ‘family’s legacy of oppression
Prince Harry criticized for not ‘confronting’ Queen over ‘family’s legacy of oppression
BTS's Jimin discusses the disappearance of band member Jin
BTS's Jimin discusses the disappearance of band member Jin
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story