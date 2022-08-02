Naseebo Lal wows fans with his performance

Naseebo Lal, one of the most famous singers in Pakistan, recently did a live show.

She is a Pakistani folk singer who primarily sings in Saraiki.

She also took part in traditional Pakistani shows on stage.

Advertisement

Naseebo Lal, one of the most famous singers in Pakistan, recently did a live show in Birmingham. There, she and her son put on a great show together that set the stage on fire. The audience went crazy for their melodramatic voices.

Naseebo Lal is a Pakistani folk singer who primarily sings in Saraiki, Punjabi, Urdu, and Marwari languages. She also took part in traditional Pakistani shows on stage. The singer made his first appearance in Coke Studio season 9. Groove Mera, her song with Aima Baig and Young Stunners, is a huge hit. In season 14 of Coke Studio, the singer wins over the crowd with her beautiful voice in the song “Tu Jhoom,” which she sings with the legendary Abida Parveen.

She is currently touring the world with her heart-stopping performances in live concerts. Recently, the Groove Mera singer and his son are giving a show in Birmingham. With his smooth voice, he is sure to become famous soon.

During a live show in Birmingham, fans went crazy when they saw the famous singer and her son perform together on stage. Their love of music won the hearts of everyone there. Watch the video clip down below.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by DIVA Magazine Pakistan (@divamagazinepakistan) Advertisement

Also Read Naseebo Lal goes viral by her Naina Lagiyan Barishan video with Sarmad Naseebo Lal singing Naina Lagiyan Barishan quickly gained popularity on social media....