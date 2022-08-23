Advertisement
  Neelam and Rabeeca slays look in Bridal festive by Kashees
Neelam and Rabeeca slays look in Bridal festive by Kashees

Articles
Kashees, the world’s best make-up artist and fashion designer, just started a fashion show called “bridal festive by Kashees.” There were a lot of famous people from Lollywood there to show off their star quality. Many famous people, including Saba Faisal, Neelam Muneer, Rabeeca Khan, Shaista Lodhi, and many more, lit up the stage with their beauty.

Here, in one Frame, we can see two very beautiful muses. Rabeeca Khan and Neelam Muneer are having their picture taken together. These beautiful muses look stunning in their pure red bridal outfits. Embroidered by hand, these interesting sets are full of interesting details. Rabeeca is made up of traditional, classic jewellery, while Neelam Muneer keeps her look glitzy but understated. This is the first time that these divas will be seen together.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Rabeeca Khan (@rabeecakhan)

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Neelam Muneer Khan (@neelammuneerkhan)

Kashees is known for putting out bridal and party wear with new designs and detailed work. He is well-known in the fashion and make-up industries. This man really knows how to steal our hearts, and he does it very well. His art is so beautiful that it makes you want to die. Kashees brand has just opened a new store in Lahore.

Recently, a well-known Tiktoker named Seher Hayat got Kashees staff in trouble when she said they were harassing her. Later, Kashees’s sister Anum came out with all the proof and disagreed with everything she said. There are pictures of Neelam Muneer Khan and Rabeeca Khan that are the cutest things ever.

