New Zealand police give little owl a ride

A couple of New Zealand police officers had a ride-along with a small owl they discovered wandering the roadway.
According to an Instagram post by the Bay of Plenty Police, Senior Constables Marty Madsen and Willy Searle were working a late shift in Opotiki when they initially mistook a roadside animal for a hedgehog.
The officers examined the animal more closely and determined that it was an owl that “had been hit by a car.”
Take a look:
“I put him in the car and shot back into town, as Marty is a bit of a bird whisperer,” Searle explained. “By the time I got back to town, he started to warm up and flap around a bit.”
The officers chose to release the owl back into the wild at Waiotahe Beach.
Searle described the meeting as “a bit of a privilege, really.”
