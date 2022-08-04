New Zealand police give little owl a ride

A New Zealand police officer took a ride-along with an injured owl.

They decided to release the owl back into the wild at Waiotahe Beach instead of euthanizing it.

A couple of New Zealand police officers had a ride-along with a small owl they discovered wandering the roadway.

According to an Instagram post by the Bay of Plenty Police, Senior Constables Marty Madsen and Willy Searle were working a late shift in Opotiki when they initially mistook a roadside animal for a hedgehog.

The officers examined the animal more closely and determined that it was an owl that “had been hit by a car.”

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bay of Plenty Police (@bayofplentypolice)

“I put him in the car and shot back into town, as Marty is a bit of a bird whisperer,” Searle explained. “By the time I got back to town, he started to warm up and flap around a bit.”

The officers chose to release the owl back into the wild at Waiotahe Beach.

Searle described the meeting as “a bit of a privilege, really.”

