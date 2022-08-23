Advertisement
  • Noor Zafar Khan sparks outrage for praising Adnan Raza Mir
Noor Zafar Khan’s role in the drama series Main Aisi Kyun Hoon was praised. People are talking about Noor right now because she briefly talked online with Ahad Raza Mir’s younger brother, Adnan.

Internet users tell Noor Zafar Khan to avoid Adnan Raza Mir. People on social media don’t trust the Mir Brothers, and they are worried that Noor will turn out to be the next Sajal Aly.

It looks like actress Noor Zafar Khan and actor Adnan Raza Mir may have done something together. Reports say that the two young stars met when their older siblings, Sarah Khan and Ahad Raza Mir, worked on the set of Hum Tum.

Turning to the instagram Adnan recently commented on the, “don’t be scared, you can take up more room on the sofa, I promise.”

Noor is known for her leading roles in several television serials including Teray Liye, Preet Na Kariyo Koi, Kitni Girhain Baqi Hain, Gustakh Ishq, Tau Dil Ka Kya Hua and many more.

