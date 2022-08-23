Parents cleaned and drank this woman’s feet with milk; Watch

A couple kept their daughter’s footprints before she died.

The video was shared on twitter.

A daughter’s parents love her which is example for everyone.

Do you agree that everyone who has a daughter in their family should feel lucky? Daughters make their moms and dads’ lives better in a thousand ways. And this video that IAS officer Sanjay Kumar shared shows that a daughter’s parents love her no matter what. Well, a couple took their daughter’s footprints to keep as a memory of her before her vidaai. But the internet is split over the clip that went viral. Continue reading to learn more about it.

IAS officer Sanjay Kumar posted the now-famous video on Twitter. In the more than 2-minute clip, a man can be seen putting water on a large plate and washing his daughter’s feet. He then used milk to wash her feet and put the milk into a container. Next, they each took a sip of milk from the container. The woman’s father dried her feet with a towel and then told her to put them on a plate with red dye.

The woman then walked on a white piece of fabric to leave her footprints on it.

“It was a sad time. Parents keep their daughter’s footprints in the house until she leaves “reads the English translation of the post’s title.

When the video was shared online, it got over a hundred thousand views. It also got a lot of responses from people on the Internet. Some people were very touched and moved by what the parents did, but others weren’t that impressed.

“Omg. Very touching to the heart, “someone wrote.

Another user asked, “In which century are you living?”

