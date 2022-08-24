Pastry chef makes huge sculptures out of chocolate shark; Watch viral

His most recent video shows a giant chocolate shark.

The video has been watched more than 10 million times so far.

Amaury Guichon makes huge sculptures out of chocolate.

Advertisement

People are always amazed and amused by the things that pastry chef Amaury Guichon makes. He makes huge sculptures out of chocolate shark and nothing else. Whether it’s a dragon with smoke coming out of its mouth or a tall giraffe, the things he makes blow people away. For example, his most recent video shows a big chocolate shark.

“Chocolate Shark! This 7,5ft long and 150lbs. 100% chocolate is one of my largest creations!” The well-known cook wrote. He also put a few hashtags at the end of his post.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Amaury Guichon (@amauryguichon)

Advertisement

Since it was posted a few days ago, the video has been shared a lot. The video has been watched more than 10.3 million times so far, and that number is quickly going up. Many people wrote comments about how amazed they were by the creation. Some also told others to watch the clip by tagging them.

“Daddy shark, doo, doo, doo. One Instagram user wrote, “This is so cool, my friend,” referring to the popular nursery rhyme Baby Shark. “That’s crazy!” said someone else. “My kids want to know how long this takes you,” a third person said. “Wow, that’s really cool,” said a fourth. Many people showed how they felt with fire emoticons.

Also Read