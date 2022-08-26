Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Penguins chase butterfly amazed people; Watch viral

Penguins chase butterfly amazed people; Watch viral

Articles
Advertisement
Penguins chase butterfly amazed people; Watch viral

Penguins chase butterfly amazed people; Watch viral

Advertisement
  • Over 2 million people have watched the video.
  •  The million-dollar video to watch.
  • The now-famous video starts with three penguins chasing after a butterfly.
Advertisement

Penguins chase a butterfly in a viral video. There are three penguins in an enclosure, and they all chased a flying butterfly. The Twitter account shared the million-dollar video. Over 2 million people have watched the video.

The now-famous video starts with three penguins chasing after a butterfly. At some point, more penguins join the hunt. It is so cute to see these birds chase after and play with the butterfly.

“Penguins chasing a butterfly,” this caption was added to the video and shared.

Advertisement

“Did anyone else get the impression that the butterfly knew what was going on and was laughing his wings off the whole time?” someone on Twitter wrote.

“Ah, yes, something to take their minds off their miserable lives in captivity for a while,” wrote another user.

you must read some interesting comment on this video.

Advertisement

Also Read

Video of penguins engaging in a unique ‘morning rush’ goes viral
Video of penguins engaging in a unique ‘morning rush’ goes viral

A video of penguins in the Antarctic has gone viral on social...

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story