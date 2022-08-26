Penguins chase butterfly amazed people; Watch viral

Over 2 million people have watched the video.

The million-dollar video to watch.

The now-famous video starts with three penguins chasing after a butterfly.

Advertisement

Penguins chase a butterfly in a viral video. There are three penguins in an enclosure, and they all chased a flying butterfly. The Twitter account shared the million-dollar video. Over 2 million people have watched the video.

The now-famous video starts with three penguins chasing after a butterfly. At some point, more penguins join the hunt. It is so cute to see these birds chase after and play with the butterfly.

“Penguins chasing a butterfly,” this caption was added to the video and shared.

Advertisement

“Did anyone else get the impression that the butterfly knew what was going on and was laughing his wings off the whole time?” someone on Twitter wrote.

“Ah, yes, something to take their minds off their miserable lives in captivity for a while,” wrote another user.

you must read some interesting comment on this video.

did anyone else get the impression the butterfly knew what was going on and was laughing his wings off the whole time?🙃 Advertisement — Joel BunchONumbers (@Joelgri76190429) August 25, 2022

Cute — GiaVazquez (@GiaVazquez8) August 25, 2022

Advertisement

Also Read Video of penguins engaging in a unique ‘morning rush’ goes viral A video of penguins in the Antarctic has gone viral on social...