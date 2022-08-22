Pet Parents share emotional dog birthday post; Watch

A dog’s 8th birthday was commemorated by pet parents.

Pet parents find it very hard to deal with their grief when they lose a pet. To do this, they try to stay away from photos and videos of their beloved pets. But these dog owners pulled themselves together and wrote a heartfelt post on what would have been their dog’s eighth birthday. The post has made a lot of people cry, and it might do the same to you.

On an Instagram page for two dogs and a cat, the video and an emotional caption were shared. In the video’s title, it said, “When I sat down this morning to make a video of our sweet Henry, I realized that I hadn’t looked that far back in my photo reel, where all of our adventures with Henry are safely stored, for a long time. I haven’t been strong enough, and I’m still not, but it made Andre and I talk all morning and share stories, videos, and pictures. Even though we cried so hard, I’m glad we got to go on those adventures with Henricans again.”

“Thank you, Henry. Being with you was the best thing in the world. We always tell you that we love you to the moon and back and back and back again. Sweet, sweet boy, happy birthday! You’ll always be known as Henry the Colorado Dog, “it was over.

The video shows Henry, Baloo, and their pet parents on vacation. Baloo and Henry’s friendship will make you emotional.

Since August 9, the video had over 5.2 million views and 4.9 lakh likes. Several emotional comments have been made.

Someone posted “Forever adored.” “Happy birthday up there… we miss you,” said another. “Henry, we adore you. You’re still protecting Baloo, your people, and Pan. Happy Birthday, Angel Boy! “third

“Still miss Henry. My pet died last week; his 7th birthday is in two weeks. Still grieving, I know this will be a healing road. I’m thankful for stories like yours, for people who openly express their grief so others don’t feel alone, who know that to have loved and lost is greater than to have never loved. Let’s recall happy times, not painful ones. Regards, “Instagram posted. “Still young? His life, family, and friends were wonderful “added

