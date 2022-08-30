Photo series of dog dressed up as Buzz Lightyear has gone viral

More than 61,000 people have liked this photo series.

When it comes to their cute little fur babies’ birthdays or other special occasions, pet parents definitely like to go the extra mile. One of these pet moms, whose Twitter handle is crystal, posted a bunch of photos from her cute dog’s second birthday party. But why is this so interesting, you might ask? Well, this photo series of a cute pet dog dressed up as Buzz Lightyear has gone viral because the dog is dressed up in a Buzz Lightyear costume with all the Toy Story references you can think of. “Two infinity and beyond” is written on the poster behind the woman and her dog as they pose for the camera. It is a clever play on Buzz Lightyear’s catchphrase and a pun.

The tweet was posted along with the caption, “My bb boy turned two yesterday. Two Infinity and Beyond.” Since it was posted, dog lovers, pet parents, and people who just like dogs have been leaving nice comments on this tweet.

My bb boy turned two yesterday🥹🤍

Two Infinity and Beyond 💫 pic.twitter.com/UkS3XCfUtZ — Crystal (@crystaaals_) August 29, 2022

Since it was posted yesterday, more than 61,000 people have liked it, and that number keeps going up. Many people have replied to this tweet to say nice things about the cute dog.

