  Read viral: Fisheries, and Parks caught 10-foot-2-inch Alligator
  • Biologists first tagged the alligator in 2009.
  • The animal was caught within 100 yards.
  • It could have been 100 years old.
The biggest alligator ever caught in the United States was in the state of Mississippi. It could have been 100 years old.

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) says that two brothers, Jim and Richie Denson, caught the 10-foot-2-inch creature on the Pearl River on August 28. Officials said on Twitter that the alligator broke the state record for the longest female alligator in the state.

Jim Denson told private source that the big animal “broke a heavy fishing rod and a snare pole.” But the two brothers were able to get her on the boat anyway.

Riky Flynt, who is in charge of the MDWFP’s alligator programmed, said in a press release that biologists first tagged the alligator in 2009 and gave it the name “Yellow 410.” “As part of a study, we put a tag on this alligator on June 11, 2009. At that time, the alligator was also exactly 10 feet, 2 inches long, and it was caught within 100 yards of where the Densons killed the record alligator “he said.

Flynt also said that it’s not clear how old Yellow 410 was when she was first caught in 2009, but that she hasn’t grown at all since then. “Based on what we know about alligators and what we’ve learned from tagging alligators in the wild, this record alligator could be anywhere from 75 to 100 years old. This alligator is definitely one of the best in the world “What he said.

The news source says that between 32,000 and 38,000 alligators live in Mississippi. In the state, hunting is allowed because it helps control the large number of alligators in the area. Those who have hunting licences can only catch two alligators longer than 4 feet, and only one can be longer than 7 feet.

