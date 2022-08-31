Read viral: Man set world record for driving pumpkin truck 30 miles

user wrote a long post about the man’s adventure.

He did it to celebrate his 60th birthday.

More than 2,300 people have liked it.

On their birthday, most people either have a big party or a small get-together. But there are some people who want to do something different on their special day. Just like Duane Hansen from Nebraska, USA, who went on a river trip on his pumpkin boat for his birthday. The City of Bellevue, Nebraska, wrote a detailed post about the man’s adventure and shared it on Facebook. They also posted a few pictures of Hansen bringing his special boat to the river and then riding it. It’s possible that the post will surprise you.

“They say if you stay in your job long enough you might see just about everything and this morning was one of those days! On Thursday morning right after 8 AM, Duane Hansen from Syracuse, Nebraska stopped in to the Mayor’s office and asked if a couple of people from Bellevue City Hall would serve as official witnesses for his effort to be recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records. Lisa Rybar and myself agreed to take on this task which we were originally thought was to float a 800 pound pumpkin for over 30 miles down the river. It wasn’t until later in the conversation that we realized that Mr. Hansen would actually be riding in the pumpkin on this journey,” the caption said.

“Mr. Hansen is a long time Nebraska resident who enjoys growing large pumpkins, gourds and other vegetables as a hobby. He came up with this idea when visiting Ohio and seeing another person attempt to set this record which is currently right around 30 miles. Seems like a unique if not slightly crazy way to celebrate his 60th birthday, which was yesterday,” they put in. In next few lines, they went into more detail about the strange feat.

Later, the department also told the public that Hansen had set a world record and that he had safely returned to the city after his trip.

A few days ago, the post was shared. Since it was shared, more than 2,300 people have liked it. The share has also been posted almost 2,200 times by other people. People responded to the share with a variety of comments.

“This is funny and encouraging. I hope this is being filmed! “This is great!” said someone on Facebook. “I’m really interested in this story and need to know what happens next! “Go Duane!!!” said someone else. “This is crazy, but if you can sit up straight and keep it from falling over. “Glad to hear he got there safely!” wrote a third. “Too funny! What a cool thing to do!! One person wrote, “Hope he made it!”

