Read viral: Officials rescue baby elephant from flood

Even though the Nilgiris range in Tamil Nadu is a safe refuge for a number of elephants, the region has been flooded because of the persistent rain that has been falling. As a direct consequence of this, the well-being of a great number of animals has been jeopardized.

An elephant calf was reported to be stuck in the water by forest officials who were on watch duty in the Mavanalla area. The animal was reportedly attempting to rescue itself from its predicament.

The gang didn’t waste any time and got to work right away, rescuing the calf and placing the infant in a secure location where it could stay dry. Officials from the forest service were observed guarding the calf by walking around it. In addition to this, they wrapped the infant in a rope to protect it from any potential injuries. A second purpose for the rope was to ensure that the infant would not become acclimated to the smell or touch of a human being.

At this time, the group is also looking for the herd in the hopes of finding it in order to reunite the calf with its mother.

