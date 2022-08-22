Reporter backlashes Aima Baig for not speaking Urdu fluently

Aima Baig, a famous pop singer, was recently in London for the 12th Pakistan Achievement Award International (PAA 2022). At the OVO Wembley Arena in England, the 27-year-old gave a performance with a lot of soul.

After her show, the singer talked to different reporters from the media. One of them had a strange problem with Aima. The reporter seems to think that Aima Baig’s fame has made her forget Urdu, her native language.

The young pop star tries to explain that she can speak “Khalis Urdu” and that the reason she sometimes uses English in casual conversations is because of the people she hangs out with or meets. But the annoying reporter kept cutting Aima off to speak Urdu whenever she used an English word, which clearly confused her. Look at it!

“Do you not know how to speak Urdu, what’s your problem!?” the reporter asks Aima Baig.

One of the most popular Pakistani singers right now is Aima Baig. The young diva was first known for the short time she spent on Mazaaq Raat. Aima became well-known after she worked on the music for Lahore Se Aagey. Since then, Aima has rocked the stage at all the big music shows, including Coke Studio. The 26-year-old keeps making big steps forward in the music business.

Advertisement

Also Read Ayeza Khan enjoys pool party with her kids, watch video Ayeza is in the United States with her family, and her alluring...