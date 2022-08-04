Reports of spotted loose monkey in Florida city

A capuchin monkey is on the loose in Cape Coral Springs, Florida.

Residents have been leaving food out for the primate in an attempt to catch a glimpse of it.

Similar unverified sightings were reported in Portland, Maine, at the beginning of July.

Residents in a Florida hamlet are on the lookout for an odd animal after witnessing a monkey on the loose.

Chris Ledford of Cape Coral reported that he and a friend were standing on his front porch when they observed a monkey that fled into some bushes and then jumped out.

Ledford told a US news source, “He was about two feet.”

According to Ledford and other social media witnesses, the animal seemed to be a capuchin monkey.

Ledford stated that he has been leaving food out for the primate in an attempt to get another glimpse. He said that food was vanishing, but he has been unable to substantiate that a monkey was responsible.

Anna McMurchy reported seeing what she believed to be a monkey traversing Congress Street and scaling a fence on the opposite side.

At least two additional homeowners have reported seeing the alleged monkey in the Deering Oaks area.

