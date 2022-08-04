Resham says Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar links himself to artist

Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar’s controversial views on women and feminism, are quite famous.

Resham has come to Khan’s defence and called out Qamar for making these comments.

He did not yet replied to Resham’s comment

Advertisement

Everyone on social media knows about Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar’s controversial views on women and feminism, as well as the very bad things he said about Mahira Khan in April. He said that he would always “curse” himself for the “sin” he had committed by giving her a very important part in his play, Sadqay Tumhare. After a few months, the actor Resham has come to Khan’s defence and called out Qamar for making these comments.

Resham and Waseem Abbas were on Tabish Hashmi’s show Hasna Mana Hai on Sunday. Someone in the live audience asked the actors what they thought about Qamar during a Q&A session. Abbas praised his skills as a writer and the plays he had written. Resham, on the other hand, acknowledged his accomplishments but brought up the offensive comment he made about Khan by tweeting about how he was getting project after project even though he had abused a woman on live TV.

“Limited to his work, I agree. There are only a few people who write so well.” There are only a few who can pen dialogues of that level, like one or two, there’s no doubt. I pray that Allah gives him more respect, but when I read on social media that he is after artists like Mahira Khan and says that he doesn’t want to give her a “chance”— but you never gave that [in the first place]!”

She used Abbas as an example of how she started out in the industry with the idea that “respect is the first of many ways to show love” and never talked to other artists in a different way.

Resham says, “I’ve known for two years that he wants Mahira Khan and says he gave her Sadqay Tumhare. How did you make her feel like that? This was said by the channel and the person who made the show. You are a writer. As part of your job, you wrote a great script and sent it in. Sometimes, he ties his name to a big artist to get more attention. But who is it that he ties his name to? A woman.”

The writer, who is very outspoken about what he thinks on social media, has not yet replied to Resham’s comment.

Advertisement