Richmond firefighters rescued kitten from car’s dashboard

Video of the rescue has been viewed more than 1,400 times.

kitten was stuck in the dashboard of a car.

Crew members took off parts of the car’s dashboard to help the cat out.

“Every call is different for our firefighters, but we’re glad this one had a pawsitive ending,” In this Facebook post, a fire crew described how they freed a kitten from the car’s dashboard. They said they worked along with animal control authorities to pull off the rescue.

The Richmond Fire Department said that on Sunday afternoon, they got a call for help. “Around 2:19 p.m. on Sunday, members of Engine 17’s A shift were called to the Dollar Tree on Cowardin Avenue because a kitten was stuck in the dashboard of a car,” they said.

The post also said that some of the crew members took off parts of the dashboard to help the Richmond Animal Care and Control officer get the cat out of the trap. “They were able to finish it and get back to work at 2:37,” they wrote.

Even the video of what happened was posted on the fire department’s Facebook page. “This is a video of the kitten being set free. The cat was then given back to the person who owned the car. The firefighters who came to help said that Audi is a “perfect” name for it “The post was closed by the fire department.

Since it was posted on August 23, the video has been watched more than 1,400 times and commented on several times.

“I think these would be the best calls to answer,” someone wrote. Someone else wrote, “I didn’t even know that you guys did things like this. Awesome.” “Thank you for helping save this sweet little kitten,” said a third person.

