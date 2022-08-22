Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari poses for photos while having brunch.

The love-filled pictures of Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari, a famous Pakistani couple, have been taking over the internet and making people fall in love with them.

The couple’s latest photoshoot went viral on the internet for its positive vibes and PDA-filled moments that melted the hearts of netizens. Fans of the couple went gaga to watch them cozy up to each other.

Taking to Saboor’s instagram she uploaded some funfilled pictures having brunch captioned it, ”



What delicious food I had 😋

Earlier, the pictures of their honeymoon in Turkey made rounds. The gallery got thousands of likes from netizens as well as their fellow celebrities.

