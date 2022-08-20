Saboor is making waves with her new viral video

Saboor Aly, Khushhal Khan shares hilarious bickering on set
On the set of their hit drama "Mushkil," which they star in...
Pakistani actress Saboor Aly never fails to impress her fans when it comes to making them laugh with her cute pictures and videos.
She spends a lot of time on social media, so she often gives her many fans interesting glimpses into her personal and professional life.
Saboor is making waves right now with his great acting in the drama series Mushkil, which he stars in with Khushal Khan.
This time, a video has come out that looks like it was taken on the set of Muskhil. In it, the cute star is in her fun mode.
In the clip, someone asks Saboor, who looks beautiful in all black, if she wants to eat. She said, “No, thank you.”
“Nai mera tidd bharya hoya aa [No, I had my fill],” she replied, leaving social media users in fits, who are praising her fun side.
Aly began her acting career with Mehmoodabad Ki Malkain, Mr. Shamim, Rang Laaga, Bay Qasoo, Bhai, and Visaal. Actor in Law, which came out in 2016, was her first movie. It got her a nomination for the Lux Style Award for Best Supporting Actress. Mere Khudaya (2018), Gul-o-Gulzar (2019), and Fitrat (2019) are some of her most recent works (2020).
