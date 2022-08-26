Sadaf Kanwal’s followers react negatively to the flashback photo

Sadaf Kanwal is thought to be Pakistan’s best model, and she is also now one of Pakistan’s most successful actors. One of the cool things about this girl is that she can play any kind of character or do a daring photo shoot on TV without any trouble. Because of this, she gets a lot of criticism on social media.

Sadaf Kanwal got married to Shahroz Sabzwari, who is the son of Behroz Sabzwari, two years ago. The wedding was held in Karachi, and it was very simple and not at all extravagant. One thing we want to make clear is that this is Shahroz Sabzwari’s second marriage, while it is Sadaf Kanwal’s first. But in today’s article, we’ll look at old photos of Sadaf on beach vacations.

Shahroz Sabzwari and Sadaf Kanwal had their first child about a week or two ago. Sadaf and Shahroz’s daughter is called Syeda Zahra. With his first wife, Syra Yousuf, Shahroz has another daughter named Noreh. Syra Yousuf hasn’t gotten married again since getting divorced from Shahroz Sabzwari. Instead, she seems to be putting more effort into her acting career.

In an interview with Fuchsia Magazine, Shahroz Sabzwari’s father Behroze Sabzwari said that Syra Yousuf is still like a daughter to him and that he often tells Syra to settle down with someone again. He also confirmed that Shahroz and Syra did not have the same way of thinking, which is why they decided to go their separate ways.

