Sadia Ghaffar shared a lovely video with her daughter

The diva of Bollywood, Sadia Ghaffar, recently posted a touching video of her and her daughter. Fans of the actress couldn’t stop showing their love for her. Even though Ghaffar had to be a mom, she didn’t forget to do it with style and grace.

The Kis Din Mera Viyah Howay Ga actress was seen dancing with her little one, who was wearing polka dots and heart-shaped glasses. The actress was wearing pants that were beige, a white tank top, and a denim jacket. The cute video of her and her daughter Raya is the perfect example of a strong mother-daughter relationship.

“Main meri billi aur uski 2 poniyan,” she wrote as a sweet caption. (Her two ponytails, my cat, and I)

Ghaffar has made a name for herself in the business thanks to her great acting skills and screen presence. Ghaffar has been praised for her talent and beauty. Her drama serials Maat, Jahez, Gustakh Dil, Joru Ka Ghulam, Akeli, and Kabhi Band Kabhi Baja were all big hits. Hayat Hassan Khan, who is also an actor, is her husband.

