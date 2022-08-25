Sajal Aly is sight to behold in beautiful pink embroidered suit

The fashion icon Sajal Aly created a lot of buzz on the internet due to her style statements. She dropped a set of beautiful pictures in a pink embroidered suit. Donning a rani pink anarkali suit Hina is giving fans the right kind of ethnic inspiration this season.

From dramatic looks to #OOTDs that are inspiring, Sajal's Instagram is the best place to get ideas. Not only does she rule the entertainment business with her acting skills, but she also always looks great.

Earlier, she tied the knot with Ahad Raza Mir, the actress from Gul e Rana chose to maintain a quiet profile. These days, however, she is acting more like her old self. It would appear that the actress from Yaqeen Ka Safar has become significantly more expressive over the years.

