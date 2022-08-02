Sajal Aly reveals she is a huge fan of Shahid Kapoor

Sajal Aly is a beautiful Pakistani actress and the sweetheart of Lollywood.

Sajal Aly is a beautiful Pakistani actress and the sweetheart of Lollywood. She has a very fun personality and doesn’t hide who she really is. Fans recently saw the Alif actress having a crush on a well-known star.

Fan-girling went to great extents to demonstrate her affection for the Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor while he was still a young man and had an endearing appearance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

However, after she tied the knot with Ahad Raza Mir, the actress from Gul e Rana chose to maintain a quiet profile. These days, however, she is acting more like her old self. It would appear that the actress from Yaqeen Ka Safar has become significantly more expressive over the years.

The fans’ reactions to the cheerful Aly getting her life back on track were all over the map. In contrast to Ahad, many people have remarked that Shahid Kapoor is not just gorgeous but also trustworthy.

Even though many of Sajal’s supporters were accused of favouring Bollywood over Pakistani actors, they continued to show their support for the singer. In spite of this, Aly paid it no mind and decided to call it a day.

Mom was Sajal Aly’s first film in the Bollywood industry, and she co-starred in it with Sri Devi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Adnan Siddiqui.

