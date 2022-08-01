Sarah Khan gave a shut-up call to negative comments.

Falak Shabir and Sarah have been the talk of the town for several days.

The pair has established some limits.

Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir have been the talk of the town for a long time. People love them because they are honest and love their followers. They think of them as part of their family, but sometimes things go beyond what they expected, so the couple has set some limits. Those who break the rules have to deal with the results of their actions.

The couple is lucky to have a sweet baby girl named Alyana Falak, who is only a few months old now. The little baby’s cute look and beautiful voice and pictures make her a hit on the Internet. Many famous people contacted them just to hang out with Alyana and have fun with her. Sarah never keeps the good times she has with her daughter to herself. Instead, she posts pictures and videos of them on social media to share them with family and friends.

Sarah Khan recently shared a very cute video of her daughter who was looking very happy in her jumping rocker. She was enjoying the whole scene and also shared these happy moments on her social media account with a strict note for the Trollers. She said, ‘please keep your pathetic advice to yourself and just enjoy the video. I am the mother of this baby and know very well how to raise her. Here is the link to video and a picture of Sarah’s note about it.

In the last few months, the couple has been very busy because they are raising a baby for the first time. They are very excited to see what she does next and to show their friends and family how cute she is getting. People also gave the couple advice, since new parents don’t always know how to deal with their new situation.

Are you happy to see this harsh note of Sarah Khan that she made for her followers? Please tell us what you think in the section below. Thanks!

