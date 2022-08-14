Sarah Khan looking so royal in her latest bridal shoot

Sarah Khan is listed among the best actresses in the Pakistani showbiz industry owing to her charm, dedication, and talent.

Sarah wore a beautiful Red lehnga with heavy Golden embroidery and a very heavy set of jewellery. The lehnga was very eye-catching because the blouse had so much golden embroidery that you could barely see the red background.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amaima's |Salon & Institute| (@makeovers_by_amaima)

The lehnga’s floral designs were so bright and went well with the muse’s makeup, which finished off Sarah’s beautiful bridal look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amaima's |Salon & Institute| (@makeovers_by_amaima)

On the work front, Sara will next be seen in the upcoming drama serial Wabaal alongside Merub Ali. It seems to be the story of a girl who is “tired of living in poverty” and makes up a life of wealth.

