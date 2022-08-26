Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Trending
  • Sarah Khan’s sweetest response to Falak Shabir’s question, watch video
Sarah Khan’s sweetest response to Falak Shabir’s question, watch video

Sarah Khan’s sweetest response to Falak Shabir’s question, watch video

Articles
Advertisement
Sarah Khan’s sweetest response to Falak Shabir’s question, watch video

Sarah Khan’s sweetest response to Falak Shabir’s question

Advertisement

Pakistani singer Falak Shabir, who never shies away to express his feelings for his ladylove, has revealed one of his wife’s most attractive qualities. Netizens are in love with the conversation between the couple and reacting to Falak’s statement as couple goals.

Turning to the video on tiktok Falak Shabir had a beautiful conversation with his lovely wife. Sarah was asked to mention if she wants Taj Mahal but Sarah is so pure hearted, one of the most beautiful qualities which Sara Khan owns she is not materialized,  further more she speaks in a very polite way  as well and this is her best quality to be loved for.

Watch Video;

@aimanminalforever #fyp #makeitviral #explore #explore #foryou #foryourpage #trending #sarahkhan #falakshabir #alyanafalak #tiktok #foryoupage ♬ original sound – 𝐀𝐈𝐌𝐀𝐍 𝐊𝐇𝐀𝐍✨
Advertisement

The blushing Sarah just couldn’t stop loving her husband as she said, “I am very happy with Falak and he’s very nice.”

Earlier, Sarah Khan and  Falak Shabir look adorable with each other. We recently stumbled upon some unseen pictures from their story and it was all about love.

Also Read

Unseen pictures of Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir exude’s happiness and goals
Unseen pictures of Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir exude’s happiness and goals

Pakistan’s well-loved couple Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir sent hearts racing after...

Advertisement

Catch all the Entertainment News, Trending News, Videos News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story