Sarah Khan’s sweetest response to Falak Shabir’s question

Pakistani singer Falak Shabir, who never shies away to express his feelings for his ladylove, has revealed one of his wife’s most attractive qualities. Netizens are in love with the conversation between the couple and reacting to Falak’s statement as couple goals.

Turning to the video on tiktok Falak Shabir had a beautiful conversation with his lovely wife. Sarah was asked to mention if she wants Taj Mahal but Sarah is so pure hearted, one of the most beautiful qualities which Sara Khan owns she is not materialized, further more she speaks in a very polite way as well and this is her best quality to be loved for.

Watch Video;

The blushing Sarah just couldn’t stop loving her husband as she said, “I am very happy with Falak and he’s very nice.”

Earlier, Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir look adorable with each other. We recently stumbled upon some unseen pictures from their story and it was all about love.

Also Read Unseen pictures of Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir exude’s happiness and goals Pakistan’s well-loved couple Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir sent hearts racing after...