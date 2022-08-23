Sarmad Khoosat is all set to re-release ‘Shashlik’ on television

Sarmad Khoosat just decided to re-release his sitcom Shashlik on digital media. For a long time, there hasn’t been anything interesting on TV.

Sarmad Sultan Khoosat, who plays Cheeku in the drama serial, said that the old comedy would be shown again. The move is made so that many older millennials can remember their “golden childhood years.”

“Due to popular demand, we’re re-releasing the hit comedy series Shashlik from 2002. This is the famous Y2K sitcom that had song and dance sequences in its plot and was a huge hit at the time. Our YouTube channel and Facebook page now have the first five episodes. Every Saturday at 8:00 p.m., there will be a set of five new episodes.

Some people will be happy to see throwbacks to their favourite show from their childhood. This also gives others a chance to look into the content.

Shashlik gave the roles of Mishi to Nadia Afgan, Cheeku to Sarmad Khoosat, Kummo to Fatima Ahmed Khan, Munn to Mandana Zaidi, Chunni to Wajeeha Tahir, and Phuppo to Nasreen Qureshi.

