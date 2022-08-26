School in Australia called off classes so kids could play in snow; watch

The video has been shared more than 1.2 million times.

Playing in the snow is awesome. When it started snowing in Captains Flat, Australia, a school in the area decided to do something great for the students. They let the kids out of class so they could play in the snow.

The video was first shared on the school’s official Facebook page. They wrote “Thicker snow!!” and shared the video. People paid attention to the clip, though, after an Instagram page called Good News Movement shared it again. “CLASSES PAUSED TO ENJOY SNOW: A school in Australia called off classes so that the children could experience snow (it occurs once a decade)—many had never experienced snow—like the kid in this video,” along with the video, they shared.

Now that the video has been watched more than 1.2 million times, it is going viral. People have also said different things about the clip. “This is why we go to school. Someone on Instagram wrote, “Teaching and learning by doing!” “Cool,” said someone else. “As a teacher, I really like this. “Basic academics aren’t always the most important thing,” wrote a third. “What a perfect answer!” wrote a fourth.

